Perceptive Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA)

Perceptive Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 405,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned 1.69% of Establishment Labs worth $27,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 1.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 407,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,191,000 after purchasing an additional 6,371 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Establishment Labs by 163.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 303,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,699,000 after acquiring an additional 188,134 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in Establishment Labs by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 248,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,763,000 after acquiring an additional 16,485 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Establishment Labs by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 242,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,411,000 after acquiring an additional 37,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Establishment Labs by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 220,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,896,000 after acquiring an additional 65,798 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ESTA shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Establishment Labs from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Establishment Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Establishment Labs from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Establishment Labs from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Establishment Labs from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.86.

In other Establishment Labs news, major shareholder Jw Asset Management, Llc acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.45 per share, for a total transaction of $297,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,123,250. Company insiders own 13.08% of the company’s stock.

Establishment Labs stock traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.26. 321 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,842. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $46.93 and a one year high of $93.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.32.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.18. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 29.77% and a negative return on equity of 70.10%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander, as well as distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.

