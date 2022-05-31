PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Major Shareholder Sells $50,100.00 in Stock

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Rating) major shareholder Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $50,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,776,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,882,283.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Boaz Energy Ii, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 23rd, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 5,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $48,900.00.

On Monday, May 9th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 5,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.87, for a total transaction of $39,350.00.

On Monday, May 2nd, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 5,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.45, for a total transaction of $37,250.00.

On Monday, April 25th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 5,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total transaction of $38,300.00.

On Monday, April 18th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 34,532 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total transaction of $314,931.84.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 3,549 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $32,082.96.

On Monday, April 11th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 4,422 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $40,063.32.

Shares of NYSE:PRT traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $9.97. The company had a trading volume of 58,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,791. PermRock Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of $5.95 and a 1-year high of $10.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.36.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.1011 dividend. This is an increase from PermRock Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Sinecera Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About PermRock Royalty Trust

PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in Permian Basin, Texas. Its underlying properties comprising 22,997 net acres, which include 2,434 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Hockley and Terry counties, Texas; 1,667 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Terry and Cochran counties, Texas; 14,727 net acres on the Eastern Shelf of the Permian Basin in Glasscock, Schleicher, Stonewall, and Coke counties, Texas; and 4,169 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Ward, Crane, Terry, and Ector counties, Texas.

