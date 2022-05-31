Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) Short Interest Down 24.6% in May

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 720,700 shares, a decline of 24.6% from the April 30th total of 955,300 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. purchased a new position in Pershing Square Tontine in the 1st quarter worth approximately $199,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pershing Square Tontine during the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. Sculptor Capital LP raised its holdings in Pershing Square Tontine by 143.2% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,918,000 after buying an additional 441,642 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Pershing Square Tontine by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 287,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,710,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its holdings in Pershing Square Tontine by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 233,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,638,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PSTH traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,502,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,466. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.86. Pershing Square Tontine has a 1 year low of $19.54 and a 1 year high of $25.17.

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

