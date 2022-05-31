PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD) Short Interest Update

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 119,500 shares, a decrease of 18.5% from the April 30th total of 146,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 106,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 778,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,647,000 after purchasing an additional 150,969 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC lifted its holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 238,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 12,716 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 26,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 92,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE ISD traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.63. 846 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,265. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has a 52-week low of $12.71 and a 52-week high of $16.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.77 and a 200-day moving average of $14.82.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.24%.

About PGIM High Yield Bond Fund

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

