PharmaTher (OTC:PHRRF) Trading 8.5% Higher

PharmaTher Holdings Ltd. (OTC:PHRRF – Get Rating) traded up 8.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. 267,410 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 391,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.20.

About PharmaTher (OTC:PHRRF)

PharmaTher Holdings Ltd., a clinical-stage psychedelics biotech company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel uses, formulations, and delivery methods of psychedelics to treat mental illness, neurological, and pain disorders. The company's products in pipeline include Ketamine, which is in Phase I and II clinical trials for Parkinson's disease indications, as well as in preclinical trials for ALS-Lou Gehrig's disease indications; and KETABET, which is in Phase I and II clinical trials for mental health, neurological, and pain disorders.

