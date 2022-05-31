Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC Buys Shares of 39,201 FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW)

Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new stake in FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 39,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC owned about 0.32% of FinWise Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of FinWise Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $6,400,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of FinWise Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $413,000. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. bought a new position in shares of FinWise Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised FinWise Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

FinWise Bancorp stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.33. The stock had a trading volume of 37 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,424. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. FinWise Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.90 and a fifty-two week high of $21.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.71.

FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.20. Research analysts forecast that FinWise Bancorp will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP David Tilis acquired 3,050 shares of FinWise Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.96 per share, with a total value of $45,628.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 317,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,753,958.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

FinWise Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for FinWise Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand, NOW, money market, and checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposits.

