Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC Invests $10.99 Million in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 200,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,987,000. The Carlyle Group comprises about 3.8% of Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,141,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,685,000 after buying an additional 255,000 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 38,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after buying an additional 14,221 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 180.7% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 710,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,008,000 after buying an additional 457,373 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 170,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,377,000 after buying an additional 27,641 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 698,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,372,000 after purchasing an additional 131,392 shares in the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 85,323 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total value of $4,874,502.99. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,671,945 shares in the company, valued at $2,380,718,217.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 93,969 shares of company stock worth $5,369,291 in the last three months. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com cut The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.45.

CG traded down $1.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,261,112. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.55. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.62 and a twelve month high of $60.62.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $779.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 41.54% and a net margin of 33.77%. The business’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. This is a positive change from The Carlyle Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 17.69%.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

