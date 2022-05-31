Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC Invests $3.88 Million in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 33,003 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,883,000. Allstate makes up about 1.3% of Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the third quarter worth approximately $5,666,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Allstate by 11.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,141 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Allstate by 4.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 296,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,693,000 after buying an additional 13,247 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Allstate by 3.4% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 22,621 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,880,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Allstate during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,881,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on ALL shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Allstate from $152.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Allstate from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on Allstate from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James raised Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Allstate in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.57.

ALL stock traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $135.74. The stock had a trading volume of 7,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,667,363. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.82. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $106.11 and a 52 week high of $144.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently 28.48%.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

