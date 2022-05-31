Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC)

Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC increased its position in Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,264,083 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 397,787 shares during the quarter. Broadway Financial accounts for approximately 1.8% of Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC owned about 3.15% of Broadway Financial worth $5,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadway Financial in the third quarter worth $57,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Broadway Financial by 1,822.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,671 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 22,440 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Broadway Financial by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,862 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 13,821 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Broadway Financial by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 56,841 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 17,836 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Broadway Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. 16.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Broadway Financial in a research report on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Broadway Financial stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.69. 528 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,360. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.93. Broadway Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $4.28.

Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Broadway Financial had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 0.28%. The business had revenue of $6.64 million for the quarter.

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

