Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC Sells 296,892 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC reduced its stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 66.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 296,892 shares during the period. Fidelity National Financial accounts for approximately 2.7% of Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC owned about 0.05% of Fidelity National Financial worth $7,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 8,792,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505,759 shares during the period. MFN Partners Management LP increased its position in Fidelity National Financial by 105.1% during the third quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 3,902,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,944,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $46,537,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 236.2% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 1,225,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,557,000 after acquiring an additional 860,864 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 127.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,518,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,843,000 after acquiring an additional 849,511 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FNF traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,074,193. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.87 and a 52 week high of $56.44. The company has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.70.

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 24.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 22.68%.

In related news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 7,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $371,974.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,213,342.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FNF shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial to $62.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.75.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

