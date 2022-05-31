Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC Trims Position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC reduced its stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 539,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,778 shares during the period. Equitable makes up 6.1% of Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Equitable worth $17,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Equitable during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,796,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Equitable by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,108,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,130,000 after buying an additional 1,294,814 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Equitable by 1,845.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,189,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,264,000 after buying an additional 1,128,599 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Equitable by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,808,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,589,000 after buying an additional 889,753 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Equitable by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,383,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,585,000 after buying an additional 862,470 shares during the period.

Several research firms have issued reports on EQH. UBS Group raised shares of Equitable to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equitable from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Equitable from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Equitable in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.30.

In other news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $901,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,485,648.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 95,904 shares in the company, valued at $2,877,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 165,449 shares of company stock worth $5,066,188 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EQH traded down $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.38. 29,221 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,401,742. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.49. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.73 and a 12-month high of $37.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.95.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.15). During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is a boost from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Equitable’s payout ratio is presently 21.00%.

Equitable Company Profile (Get Rating)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

