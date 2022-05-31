Phore Price Reaches $0.0051 on Major Exchanges (PHR)

Phore (PHR) traded 52.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. Over the last seven days, Phore has traded down 45% against the U.S. dollar. One Phore coin can now be purchased for about $0.0051 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. Phore has a total market capitalization of $138,622.00 and $2,186.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Phore Coin Profile

Phore (PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 27,002,114 coins. Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . The official website for Phore is phore.io . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Phore Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

