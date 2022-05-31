Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.17 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.17 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Pilgrim’s Pride’s earnings. Pilgrim’s Pride posted earnings per share of $0.63 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride will report full-year earnings of $3.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.66. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.98 to $3.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Pilgrim’s Pride.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.53. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 1.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens raised Pilgrim’s Pride from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised Pilgrim’s Pride from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays started coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Pilgrim’s Pride from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.25.

NASDAQ PPC traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 986,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,451. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 12 month low of $20.23 and a 12 month high of $33.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.24. The company has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

In other news, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 171,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total value of $4,854,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 371,557 shares in the company, valued at $10,548,503.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 80.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PPC. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride in the first quarter valued at $25,000. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. 17.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.

