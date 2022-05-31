Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) Hits New 1-Year High at $34.11

Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $34.11 and last traded at $33.28, with a volume of 2401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.59.
PPC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stephens upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays initiated coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.25.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.24. The firm has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.61, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.
In other news, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 171,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total transaction of $4,854,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 371,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,548,503.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 80.36% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. 17.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile (NASDAQ:PPC)
Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.
