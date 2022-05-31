Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) Hits New 1-Year High at $34.11

Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $34.11 and last traded at $33.28, with a volume of 2401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.59.

PPC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stephens upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays initiated coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.25.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.24. The firm has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.61, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Pilgrim’s Pride ( NASDAQ:PPC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.53. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 1.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 171,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total transaction of $4,854,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 371,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,548,503.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. 17.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pilgrim's Pride Company Profile

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.

