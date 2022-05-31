Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Stock Position Lifted by Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 9,200.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 14.4% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 5.1% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PNW opened at $78.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 0.32. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $62.78 and a 12-month high of $88.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $783.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.73 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 15.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 64.15%.

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, SVP Barbara D. Lockwood sold 3,489 shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total value of $259,058.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PNW. Barclays cut Pinnacle West Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.18.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

