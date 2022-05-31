Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,567 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 1,393 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.06% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $28,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 365,254 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $66,432,000 after acquiring an additional 30,785 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1,278.7% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 582,014 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $105,524,000 after buying an additional 539,799 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $464,000. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 6,909 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,457 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $7,722,000 after acquiring an additional 4,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.41, for a total transaction of $686,025.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,595,917.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.55, for a total value of $452,071.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,925 shares of company stock valued at $16,955,443 over the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on PXD shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $343.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $256.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $272.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $258.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $244.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.00.

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $280.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $67.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $254.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.34. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $133.73 and a 12-month high of $282.10.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $0.42. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 22.85%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 152.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 33.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $7.38 per share. This represents a $29.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.54%. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.09%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

