Piper Sandler Raises argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Price Target to $415.00

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of argenx in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised argenx from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on argenx from €350.00 ($376.34) to €370.00 ($397.85) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised argenx from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $375.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an outperform rating on shares of argenx in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $364.53.

Shares of argenx stock opened at $323.10 on Friday. argenx has a 1 year low of $249.50 and a 1 year high of $356.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $311.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $301.20. The company has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.00 and a beta of 1.11.

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.08) by $0.72. argenx had a negative net margin of 147.47% and a negative return on equity of 32.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.81) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that argenx will post -19.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARGX. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of argenx by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,017,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,801,000 after acquiring an additional 192,844 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in argenx by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 997,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,153,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in argenx by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 761,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,118,000 after purchasing an additional 112,106 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in argenx by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 739,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,138,000 after purchasing an additional 79,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of argenx by 19.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 668,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,945,000 after acquiring an additional 110,349 shares in the last quarter. 58.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About argenx

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III clinical trials; bullous pemphigoid and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy in Phase II/III clinical trials; and ENHANZE SC in Pre-clinical study.

