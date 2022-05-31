Piper Sandler Trims Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Target Price to $242.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $298.00 to $242.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the software company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ADSK. Griffin Securities lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $355.00 to $275.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $295.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $344.00 to $277.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Autodesk from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $263.10.

ADSK stock opened at $211.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. Autodesk has a fifty-two week low of $173.90 and a fifty-two week high of $344.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.42. The stock has a market cap of $46.03 billion, a PE ratio of 96.08 and a beta of 1.44.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. Autodesk had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 68.41%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Autodesk will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total transaction of $345,199.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.71, for a total transaction of $801,312.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,458 shares of company stock valued at $1,545,628. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

