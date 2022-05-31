Piper Sandler Trims Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Target Price to $230.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $360.00 to $230.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

WDAY has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Workday from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Workday from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $255.58.

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $158.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,323.25 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.69. Workday has a twelve month low of $149.05 and a twelve month high of $307.81.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 1.34%. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Workday will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Workday news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.07, for a total transaction of $594,049.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO James Bozzini sold 10,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.13, for a total transaction of $2,253,282.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 134,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,442,533.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 256,453 shares of company stock valued at $60,374,855 over the last three months. 21.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,713 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 315.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 166 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 77,174 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 34,964 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Finally, Fernbridge Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fernbridge Capital Management LP now owns 463,618 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $115,854,000 after acquiring an additional 153,857 shares during the period. 70.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

