Pipestone Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Pipestone Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BKBEF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 133,100 shares, a growth of 47.6% from the April 30th total of 90,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

OTCMKTS:BKBEF opened at $4.45 on Tuesday. Pipestone Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $4.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.61.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BKBEF. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Pipestone Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Pipestone Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Pipestone Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Pipestone Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Western Canada. It focuses on the Montney asset that covers an area of 91,149 net acres located to southwest of Grande Prairie in Northwest Alberta. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

