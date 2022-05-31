Pirelli & C. S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PLLIF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Pirelli & C. S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PLLIF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Pirelli & C. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

PLLIF stock remained flat at $$4.15 during midday trading on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.43. Pirelli & C. has a 1-year low of $4.15 and a 1-year high of $4.15.

Pirelli & C. S.p.A. manufactures and supplies tires for cars, motorcycles, and bicycles worldwide. It offers car tires under the P ZERO, Cinturato, Scorpion, Sottozero, Ice Zero, and Carrier brand names; motorcycle tires under the DIABLO Superbike, DIABLO Supercorsa, DIABLO Rain, DIABLO Wet, SCORPION MX, SCORPION Pro F.I.M., SCORPION XC, DIABLO Supercorsa SP, DIABLO Rosso Corsa, DIABLO Rosso III, ANGEL GT II, NIGHT DRAGON, MT 66 ROUTE, SCORPION Trail II, MT 60 RS, SCORPION Rally STR, DIABLO ROSSO Scooter, and ANGEL Scooter brands; motorsport tires under the P ZERO TROFEO R, SOTTOZERO, P7 Corsa, K, KM, RK, rain, and Slick brands; bike tires under the P Zero, Cinturato, and Scorpion brand names; and truck and bus tires.

