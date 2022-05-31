Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) Short Interest Update

Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 257,000 shares, a drop of 31.1% from the April 30th total of 373,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LUKOY remained flat at $$6.96 on Tuesday. Pjsc Lukoil has a 12-month low of $6.86 and a 12-month high of $107.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $38.09 billion for the quarter. Pjsc Lukoil had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 8.20%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LUKOY. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Pjsc Lukoil during the first quarter valued at about $73,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pjsc Lukoil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pjsc Lukoil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $964,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

PJSC LUKOIL, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, production, refining, marketing, and distribution of oil and gas. The company's Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil and gas. Its Refining, Marketing and Distribution segment engages in refining; petrochemical and transport operations; marketing and trading of crude oil, natural gas, and refined products; and generation, transportation, and sale of electricity and heat, as well as provides related services.

