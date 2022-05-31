PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) Shares Gap Down to $15.33

Shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.33, but opened at $14.90. PMV Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $14.47, with a volume of 14,839 shares.

PMVP has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on PMV Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.60.

PMV Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:PMVP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.01. On average, analysts anticipate that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 365,000 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total value of $7,854,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $1,835,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 568.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 58,105 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 67.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 14.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,187,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,199,000 after purchasing an additional 269,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 89.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 293,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,756,000 after purchasing an additional 138,463 shares in the last quarter.

About PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP)

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule and tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores wild-type p53 function.

