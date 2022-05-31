Point72 Asset Management L.P. Boosts Stock Position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) by 128.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,297,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,854,904 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 4.26% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals worth $58,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 2,163.4% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 58.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NGM Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NGM stock opened at $13.78 on Tuesday. NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.49 and a twelve month high of $27.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.85.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:NGM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.04. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.46% and a negative net margin of 162.11%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

In other NGM Biopharmaceuticals news, Director Group L. P. Column purchased 89,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,195,037.58. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,336,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,935,306.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Group L. P. Column purchased 17,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.37 per share, with a total value of $238,360.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,452,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,422,251.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 293,893 shares of company stock valued at $3,540,399 over the last 90 days. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.57.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Profile (Get Rating)

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.