Point72 Asset Management L.P. Boosts Stock Position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,141,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 255,000 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $62,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moore Capital Management LP lifted its position in The Carlyle Group by 75.8% in the third quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 1,013,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,942,000 after buying an additional 437,049 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 98,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,001,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,868,000 after acquiring an additional 298,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $417,000. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group stock opened at $39.60 on Tuesday. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.62 and a 52 week high of $60.62. The company has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $779.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 41.54%. The company’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. This is an increase from The Carlyle Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.69%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com lowered The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on The Carlyle Group from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.45.

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 85,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total transaction of $4,874,502.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,671,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,380,718,217.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,969 shares of company stock valued at $5,369,291. Corporate insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

