Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $54.71 Million Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 164.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 282,755 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 176,026 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.14% of Hershey worth $54,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. O Dell Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 109.8% in the 4th quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Hershey by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. 52.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $212.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.96. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $167.80 and a 52 week high of $231.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $219.69 and its 200 day moving average is $203.71.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 61.65% and a net margin of 17.29%. Hershey’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.901 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.27%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Hershey from $215.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Hershey from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Hershey from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.40.

In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.95, for a total value of $1,109,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,555 shares in the company, valued at $43,403,432.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.06, for a total value of $36,167.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,353 shares of company stock worth $2,525,332 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

