Point72 Asset Management L.P. Invests $60.18 Million in Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 927,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,178,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 1.39% of Nuvei at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Nuvei during the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Nuvei in the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Nuvei in the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Nuvei in the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuvei in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors own 30.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVEI. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Nuvei from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Nuvei from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Nuvei in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Nuvei from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Nuvei from $82.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nuvei has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.82.

Shares of NVEI opened at $51.46 on Tuesday. Nuvei Co. has a 12 month low of $38.89 and a 12 month high of $140.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.67 and its 200-day moving average is $64.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $211.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.60 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nuvei Co. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.

