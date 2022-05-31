Point72 Asset Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 629,523 Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 629,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,995,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.24% of Confluent as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CFLT. Coatue Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Confluent by 314.4% in the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 7,147,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,384,000 after acquiring an additional 5,422,939 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Confluent by 1,727.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,708,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,233,000 after buying an additional 1,614,726 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Confluent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,452,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Confluent by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,309,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,121,000 after buying an additional 586,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Confluent by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,188,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,871,000 after buying an additional 538,124 shares in the last quarter. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Confluent from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Confluent from $75.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on Confluent from $71.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Confluent from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Confluent from $63.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.40.

CFLT stock opened at $21.36 on Tuesday. Confluent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.48 and a fifty-two week high of $94.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a current ratio of 6.64. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.95.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.23. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 42.75% and a negative net margin of 94.12%. The firm had revenue of $126.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Confluent news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 2,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.26, for a total transaction of $87,132.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Brad Gerstner purchased 61,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.43 per share, with a total value of $2,000,931.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 873,083 shares of company stock worth $31,209,438 and sold 275,672 shares worth $9,495,522. 27.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Confluent Profile

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

