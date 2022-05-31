Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Makes New Investment in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $284,880,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Dynatrace by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,329,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,297 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Dynatrace by 935.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 920,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,343,000 after purchasing an additional 831,761 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dynatrace during the third quarter valued at $39,280,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Dynatrace by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,810,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,038,000 after purchasing an additional 476,189 shares during the period. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DT shares. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.33.

Shares of DT opened at $38.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 212.18, a PEG ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.49. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.41 and a 12-month high of $80.13.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Dynatrace had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $252.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 6,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $237,388.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 856,942 shares in the company, valued at $29,367,402.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.90 per share, with a total value of $99,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,468 shares of company stock valued at $564,303. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

