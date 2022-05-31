Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Sells 3,706 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd reduced its position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,706 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $1,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NET. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 1,428.6% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NET opened at $58.91 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.95 and its 200 day moving average is $112.91. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.03 and a fifty-two week high of $221.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a PE ratio of -70.98 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a current ratio of 6.85.

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 35.83% and a negative return on equity of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $212.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Cloudflare’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.51, for a total value of $2,450,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Maria S. Eitel purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.77 per share, with a total value of $941,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,212.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 477,401 shares of company stock worth $50,927,856 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NET shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $155.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $230.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.02.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

