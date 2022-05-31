Polker (PKR) Price Reaches $0.0148 on Top Exchanges

Polker (PKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 31st. Polker has a total market cap of $1.40 million and $341,984.00 worth of Polker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polker coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0148 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Polker has traded up 2.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.8% against the dollar and now trades at $280.58 or 0.00886231 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003157 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002020 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001324 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $174.66 or 0.00551678 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00032368 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00008103 BTC.

Polker Profile

Polker’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,682,924 coins. Polker’s official Twitter account is @POLKER_PKR

