PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Purchased by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank raised its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 247,889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $42,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PPG. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,498,215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,982,752,000 after purchasing an additional 338,189 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,295,613 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $738,738,000 after purchasing an additional 134,125 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,127,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $539,330,000 after purchasing an additional 21,358 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 21.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,591,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $227,544,000 after purchasing an additional 283,110 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in PPG Industries by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,456,745 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $251,201,000 after acquiring an additional 580,545 shares during the period. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Rebecca B. Liebert sold 30,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.90, for a total value of $3,908,171.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,207,620.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $130.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $30.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.15. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.32 and a 1 year high of $182.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.87.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 52.33%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PPG shares. TheStreet downgraded PPG Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PPG Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on PPG Industries in a report on Tuesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.17.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

