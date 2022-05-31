Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBAM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBAM – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 27.3% from the April 30th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Private Bancorp of America stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.35. 20,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,509. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.22. Private Bancorp of America has a 1 year low of $23.61 and a 1 year high of $31.90.

Get Private Bancorp of America alerts:

Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $20.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Private Bancorp of America will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Private Bancorp of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

About Private Bancorp of America (Get Rating)

Private Bancorp of America, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CalPrivate Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in California. The company's personal banking services include personal checking and savings, money market, certificate of deposit, and retirement accounts; personal credit lines and term loans; additional services, such as direct deposits, online banking, ATMs/debit cards, credit cards, savings/line of credit overdraft protection, and safe deposit boxes; and certificate of deposit account registry services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Private Bancorp of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Private Bancorp of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.