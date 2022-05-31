Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Sets New 12-Month Low on Insider Selling

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $31.37 and last traded at $31.63, with a volume of 76717 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.14.

Specifically, Director Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.09, for a total value of $212,371.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 477,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,325,927.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Anevski sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total transaction of $924,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 247,066 shares of company stock worth $11,439,076 over the last 90 days. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Progyny alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Progyny presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.86.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.25, a PEG ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.23.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $127.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.87 million. Progyny had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The company’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Progyny by 1,469.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Progyny by 1,532.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progyny by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny in the first quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny in the third quarter worth $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Progyny Company Profile (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.