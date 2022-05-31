Project Pai Tops One Day Volume of $1,357.00 (PAI)

Project Pai (PAI) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 31st. In the last week, Project Pai has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. Project Pai has a market cap of $2.05 million and $1,357.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Project Pai coin can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00046784 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00010948 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000576 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000018 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Project Pai

Project Pai is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,804,883,510 coins and its circulating supply is 1,601,792,709 coins. Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai . Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Project Pai Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Pai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Project Pai using one of the exchanges listed above.

