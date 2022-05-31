Project WITH (WIKEN) Market Capitalization Tops $11.24 Million

Project WITH (WIKEN) traded up 21.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 31st. Project WITH has a market cap of $11.24 million and $1.66 million worth of Project WITH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Project WITH has traded 34% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Project WITH coin can now be purchased for $0.0131 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Project WITH Profile

WIKEN is a coin. It launched on August 30th, 2019. Project WITH’s total supply is 1,057,786,429 coins and its circulating supply is 858,338,828 coins. The official website for Project WITH is projectwith.io . Project WITH’s official Twitter account is @Project_WITH_ . Project WITH’s official message board is medium.com/projectwith

According to CryptoCompare, “Project WITH is a platform that supports the career development of sports players by utilizing blockchain technology, provides clubs with the optimum window to scout players, and provides fans with the platform of interaction and sharing information that was previously unavailable. “

Project WITH Coin Trading

