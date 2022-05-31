Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.12 Million

Equities analysts predict that Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) will post sales of $20.12 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Prothena’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $40.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $230,000.00. Prothena reported sales of $60.07 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 66.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prothena will report full-year sales of $60.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $41.60 million to $96.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $112.95 million, with estimates ranging from $75.90 million to $150.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Prothena.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Prothena from $87.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Prothena in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on Prothena from $77.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.60.

In other news, Director Shane Cooke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $175,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 1,062,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.02 per share, for a total transaction of $30,840,598.72. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 11,584,280 shares in the company, valued at $336,175,805.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Prothena by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,972,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,464,000 after acquiring an additional 567,706 shares during the period. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Prothena in the 3rd quarter valued at $21,369,000. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP bought a new stake in Prothena in the 1st quarter valued at $9,799,000. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Prothena by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,838,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,236,000 after acquiring an additional 215,607 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Prothena by 1,407.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 215,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,638,000 after acquiring an additional 201,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PRTA traded down $0.96 on Thursday, hitting $27.23. 573,827 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,424. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 1.37. Prothena has a 52 week low of $23.82 and a 52 week high of $79.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.75.

Prothena Company Profile (Get Rating)

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; PRX004 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Transthyretin amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

