PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $29.41

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $29.41 and last traded at $29.44, with a volume of 6623 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.35.

PTCT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 target price (down from $64.00) on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.22.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 679.17, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.62.

PTC Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTCT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.70) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $148.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.90 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 983.21% and a negative net margin of 91.68%. PTC Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.83) EPS. Research analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 2,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total value of $102,806.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,110 shares in the company, valued at $2,760,338.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Emily Luisa Hill sold 7,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total transaction of $298,839.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,992 shares of company stock worth $478,677. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 18.3% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 2.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 8.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 7.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

