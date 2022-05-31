Pundi X NEM (NPXSXEM) Price Down 6.3% Over Last 7 Days

Pundi X NEM (NPXSXEM) traded up 4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. During the last week, Pundi X NEM has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar. Pundi X NEM has a market cap of $3.29 million and $191.00 worth of Pundi X NEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pundi X NEM coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 39.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $454.47 or 0.01429375 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003143 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001920 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001322 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.29 or 0.00513577 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00032531 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008159 BTC.

Pundi X NEM Coin Profile

Pundi X NEM’s total supply is 44,748,244,754 coins and its circulating supply is 44,686,428,753 coins. The official website for Pundi X NEM is pundix.com . Pundi X NEM’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Open Platform supports blockchain developers, digital asset issuers and businesses to freely apply and list their custom digital assets onto Pundi X’s payment ecosystem, including XWallet, XPOS, and XPASS cards. Developers and merchants can now easily make their digital assets available to serve various offline and online payment scenarios. The Open Platform will first support ERC20 tokens and later expand to digital assets of other blockchains. “

Pundi X NEM Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X NEM directly using US dollars.

