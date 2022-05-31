Pure Storage (PSTG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, June 1st. Analysts expect Pure Storage to post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Pure Storage has set its Q1 2023 guidance at EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $708.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.93 million. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 4.90% and a negative net margin of 6.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, analysts expect Pure Storage to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Pure Storage stock opened at $24.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.80 and a beta of 1.50. Pure Storage has a 1-year low of $17.40 and a 1-year high of $36.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

In other news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 11,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $407,052.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Ajay Singh sold 36,338 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total value of $1,249,663.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAM Holding AG raised its holdings in Pure Storage by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 1,090,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,495,000 after buying an additional 262,280 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Pure Storage by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 536,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,470,000 after buying an additional 9,879 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Pure Storage by 165.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 56,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after buying an additional 35,385 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Pure Storage by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 55,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after buying an additional 7,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Pure Storage by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PSTG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.40.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

