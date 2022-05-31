Qantas Airways (OTCMKTS:QUBSF) Trading 0.8% Higher

Shares of Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QUBSF – Get Rating) traded up 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.93 and last traded at $3.93. 8,043 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 218% from the average session volume of 2,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.90.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.69.

Get Qantas Airways alerts:

Qantas Airways Company Profile (OTCMKTS:QUBSF)

Qantas Airways Limited provides air transportation services in Australia and internationally. The company operates through Qantas Domestic, Qantas International, Jetstar Group, and Qantas Loyalty segments. It offers passenger flying, and air cargo and express freight services; and customer loyalty recognition programs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Qantas Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qantas Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.