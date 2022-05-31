QLC Chain 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $98,118.00 (QLC)

QLC Chain (QLC) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. One QLC Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0068 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. QLC Chain has a market capitalization of $1.63 million and $98,118.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, QLC Chain has traded up 10% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

QLC Chain Coin Profile

QLC Chain launched on December 21st, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QLC Chain’s official message board is medium.com/qlc-chain . QLC Chain’s official website is qlcchain.org . QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QLC Chain is the next generation public Blockchain for decentralized Network-as-a-Service(NaaS). The QLC Chain and supporting ecosystem will enable any individual, business or organization to leverage their network resources to instantly become a service provider or network operator. It deploys a multidimensional Block Lattice architecture and uses virtual machines (VM) to manage and support integrated Smart Contract functionality. Additionally, QLC Chain utilizes dual consensus: Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and Shannon Consensus, which is a novel consensus developed by the QLC Chain team. Through the use of this dual consensus protocol and multidimensional Block Lattice architecture, QLC Chain is able to perform a high number of transactions per second (TPS), provide scalability and an inherently decentralized environment for NaaS related decentralized applications (dApp). “

