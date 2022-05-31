QUAI DAO Price Down 11.1% Over Last Week (QUAI)

QUAI DAO (QUAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 31st. QUAI DAO has a total market cap of $228,041.34 and $5,160.00 worth of QUAI DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, QUAI DAO has traded 11.1% lower against the dollar. One QUAI DAO coin can currently be purchased for $0.0057 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

QUAI DAO Coin Profile

QUAI DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,809,807 coins. QUAI DAO’s official Twitter account is @QUAI_GLOBAL . The Reddit community for QUAI DAO is https://reddit.com/r/QUAIDAO

Buying and Selling QUAI DAO

