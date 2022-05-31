Quálitas Controladora, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:QUCOF) Short Interest Update

Quálitas Controladora, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:QUCOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,497,600 shares, a decline of 22.8% from the April 30th total of 1,938,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 499.2 days.

Shares of QUCOF remained flat at $$5.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.02. Quálitas Controladora has a 1-year low of $4.54 and a 1-year high of $5.40.

Get Quálitas Controladora alerts:

Separately, Barclays lowered shares of Quálitas Controladora from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Quálitas Controladora, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an auto insurance company in Mexico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, Peru, and the United States. It offers insurance, coinsurance, and reinsurance services for automobile sector. The company also engages in the acquisition, sale, and installation of automobile glass and spare parts; and provision of salvage management and marketing, and advisory and training services for investment planning and business management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Quálitas Controladora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quálitas Controladora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.