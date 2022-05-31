Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $30,672.00

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) traded up 8.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. During the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded up 14.5% against the US dollar. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market capitalization of $15.90 million and approximately $30,672.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000656 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,785.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,945.64 or 0.06121106 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00000270 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00016674 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $68.40 or 0.00215197 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $203.79 or 0.00641136 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $198.52 or 0.00624562 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.80 or 0.00074882 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001343 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004553 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Profile

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 76,289,579 coins. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official message board is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

Buying and Selling Quantum Resistant Ledger

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum Resistant Ledger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

