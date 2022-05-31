Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $150.92.

Several research firms have weighed in on DGX. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $175.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $150.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th.

NYSE DGX traded down $4.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $141.02. 2,247,604 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,239,668. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $137.99 and its 200-day moving average is $143.78. Quest Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $125.77 and a 52-week high of $174.16.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical research company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 27.08%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.76 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.58%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 50,604 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.97, for a total value of $7,083,041.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,490,183.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 282,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.12, for a total transaction of $39,571,008.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,833 shares in the company, valued at $46,916,799.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 339,240 shares of company stock worth $47,496,139. 1.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 3,904 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 493 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

