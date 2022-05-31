Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Shares Sold by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP trimmed its holdings in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,333 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Quidel were worth $5,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QDEL. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Quidel by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,034,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,633,000 after buying an additional 31,322 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Quidel by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 104,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,075,000 after buying an additional 12,933 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Quidel by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 220,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,733,000 after buying an additional 5,833 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quidel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,013,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Quidel by 155.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 388,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,425,000 after buying an additional 236,229 shares during the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on QDEL. TheStreet cut Quidel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James upgraded Quidel from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.50.

Quidel stock opened at $103.45 on Tuesday. Quidel Co. has a 12 month low of $88.05 and a 12 month high of $180.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.02.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $11.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.17 by $2.36. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $865.05 million. Quidel had a return on equity of 56.46% and a net margin of 43.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 167.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Quidel Co. will post 16.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Quidel news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 1,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total value of $173,224.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a POC products to detect infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

