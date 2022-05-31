Quilter (OTCMKTS:QUILF) Downgraded by Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Quilter (OTCMKTS:QUILF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on QUILF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.66) price objective (down previously from GBX 221.67 ($2.80)) on shares of Quilter in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Quilter from GBX 210 ($2.66) to GBX 198.33 ($2.51) in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Quilter in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Quilter has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $182.78.

Shares of QUILF stock opened at $1.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.30. Quilter has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $2.05.

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, High Net Worth and Affluent. The company offers financial advice for protection, mortgages, savings, investments, and pensions. It also provides Quilter Investment Platform, an investment platform for advice-based wealth management products and services; Quilter Investors, which offers investment solutions; and Quilter Financial Planning, a restricted and independent financial adviser network that provides mortgage and financial planning advice and financial solutions to individuals and businesses through a network of intermediaries.

