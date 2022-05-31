Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.15-$0.17 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $744.00 million-$752.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $800.71 million.
Several research analysts have recently commented on RXT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer cut shares of Rackspace Technology from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Rackspace Technology from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rackspace Technology currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.68.
Shares of RXT traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.15. 32,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,060,130. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.82. Rackspace Technology has a 52-week low of $7.28 and a 52-week high of $21.50.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 5,215 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 156.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 23,448 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 1st quarter worth $651,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 1st quarter worth $555,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 40,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 12,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.
Rackspace Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)
Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.
