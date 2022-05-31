Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.15-$0.17 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $744.00 million-$752.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $800.71 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RXT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer cut shares of Rackspace Technology from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Rackspace Technology from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rackspace Technology currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.68.

Shares of RXT traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.15. 32,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,060,130. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.82. Rackspace Technology has a 52-week low of $7.28 and a 52-week high of $21.50.

Rackspace Technology ( NASDAQ:RXT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 6.30% and a positive return on equity of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $775.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Rackspace Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rackspace Technology will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 5,215 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 156.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 23,448 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 1st quarter worth $651,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 1st quarter worth $555,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 40,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 12,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

