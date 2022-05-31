Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $17.94

Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.94 and last traded at $17.86, with a volume of 1717 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.17.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RTLR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rattler Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Rattler Midstream from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Rattler Midstream from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Rattler Midstream from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rattler Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.20.

The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.24 and its 200 day moving average is $12.83.

Rattler Midstream ( NASDAQ:RTLR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $103.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.38 million. Rattler Midstream had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 2.98%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rattler Midstream LP will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Rattler Midstream’s payout ratio is 129.03%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream during the first quarter worth $26,531,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 330.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 632,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,200,000 after buying an additional 485,767 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 237.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 627,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,770,000 after buying an additional 441,881 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 102.4% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 684,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,560,000 after buying an additional 346,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream in the first quarter valued at $3,508,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.84% of the company’s stock.

Rattler Midstream Company Profile (NASDAQ:RTLR)

Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream and energy-related infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. The company provides crude oil and water-related midstream services. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated 866 miles of crude oil, sourced water, and produced water gathering pipelines on acreage that overlays Diamondback Energy, Inc's core Midland and Delaware Basin development areas.

